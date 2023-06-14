Zimbabwe records 16 cholera cases

Bongani Ndlovu, Online Reporter

Zimbabwe as of Wednesday has recorded 16 cholera deaths and has 2 460 cumulative cases of the disease.

This was said during the Post Cabinet briefing in Harare, by acting Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Jenfan Muswere. Minister Muswere is the ICT Minister.

He said Cabinet received an update on the ongoing cholera outbreak, as presented by the acting Minister of Health and Child Care, Professor Amon Murwira.

“The nation is informed that as of 13 June 2023, Zimbabwe’s cumulative suspected cases had reached 2 460, with 2 243 recoveries, 16 confirmed deaths, and 47 suspected deaths. The case fatality rate (CFR) for all deaths, confirmed and suspected, was 2.4 percent,” said Minister Muswere.

He said regarding the regional situation, a cumulative 154 317 suspected cholera cases have been reported in the African Region with 2 747 deaths having been recorded.

Minister Muswere said Cabinet wishes to assure the nation that dissemination of information is ongoing through the Provincial Risk Communication and Community Engagement Committees and that Government continues to pursue a multi-sectoral approach to responding to the cholera outbreak.