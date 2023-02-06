Zimbabwe records 29 Covid-19 cases

Thandeka Moyo-Ndlovu, Online Reporter

TWENTY nine more people have tested positive to Covid-19 in Zimbabwe with reports that the seven day rolling average for new cases has risen to 108 from 107 recorded on Saturday.

Statistics from the Ministry of Health and Child Care show that all 29 are locals and that no deaths were recorded during the past 24 hours.

According to the report, 425 people received the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine during the same period bringing cumulative total to 6 605 028.

“A total of 191 received their second dose bringing cumulative to 4 966 068 while 306 received their third dose bringing cumulative to 1 309 209. As of Sunday, Zimbabwe had recorded 263 083 Covid-19 cases including 256 156 recoveries and 5 659 deaths.” @thamamoe