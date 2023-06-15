Zimbabwe records 66 cholera cases

Thandeka Moyo-Ndlovu

[email protected]

ZIMBABWE has recorded 66 new suspected cholera cases, two suspected deaths and seven laboratory-confirmed results during the past 24 hours as the country continues to battle the waterborne disease.

The suspected cases were reported from Harare (48), Chimanimani (five), Mutare Rural (seven), and Mutasa (six).

As of Wednesday, 57 cases were hospitalized.

The Ministry of Health and Child Care says the 17 cholera hotspot districts in the country are Buhera, Chegutu, Chikomba, Chimanimani, Chipinge, Chitungwiza, Chiredzi, Harare, Gokwe North, Marondera,

Mazowe, Shamva, Mutare, Murehwa, Mwenezi, Seke and Wedza.

“The first cholera outbreak in the country in 2023 started on the 12th of February 2023 in Chegutu town, Mashonaland West Province. As of Wednesday, a cumulative total of 2 563 suspected cholera cases, 16 laboratory-confirmed deaths, 49 suspected cholera deaths and 612 laboratory-confirmed cases were reported.”