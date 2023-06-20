Zimbabwe records notable agro-processing growth

Sikhulekelani Moyo, [email protected]

THE Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries (CZI) has commended notable growth in the agro-processing industry that has been registered in the past few years.

CZI chief executive officer Ms Sekai Kuvarika said the growth the country to significantly exploit the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

“Agro-processing is one of the sectors that has seen an increase in new companies over the past few years with possibilities for Zimbabwe to increase capabilities for significant contribution to AfCFTA agro-processed goods market,” she said, after a tour of one of the agro-processing companies in Manicaland last week.

Zimbabwe is naturally an agro-based economy and at one time we were the breadbasket of Africa.

With the coming of the AfCFTA, to which Zimbabwe is a signatory, there is a need to produce value-added products that will compete with other products from the region and the continent at large.

The growth in the agro-processing sector in Zimbabwe is in line with the AfCFTA protocols which encourage the consumption of local content.

The protocols allow the trading of products that meet the Rule of Origin threshold. This helps to make sure that the value addition takes place in Africa, therefore, promoting industrialisation in African countries.

Consequently, the Government is working tirelessly to make sure that the agriculture sector is financed from primary production to manufacturing.

The recent CZI manufacturing sector survey also showed significant growth in companies that are one to 10 years old in the agriculture sector.

Meanwhile, according to the national statistics agency ZimStats, agriculture is the highest contributor to the national gross domestic product.

The Government is also leveraging modern technology to drive the rollout of smart agriculture initiatives to boost national food security status and accelerate economic growth.

