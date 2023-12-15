Zimbabwe records over 8 500 sexual abuse in 2023

Thandeka Moyo-Ndlovu, [email protected]

ZIMBABWE has recorded a total of 8 550 sexual abuse offences since the beginning of the year with continued cries for the Government to tighten laws around such as a way of curbing the scourge.

According to the third quarter crime statistics from the Zimbabwe National Statistical Agency, 2,737 sexual offences were recorded between July and September this year. A total of 3 151 cases were recorded during the first quarter while 2 662 were recorded during the second.

“The Zimbabwean community has of late experienced more incidences of crime that include theft, robbery, sexual offences, drug-related crimes and murder. Such vices leave society entangled with emotional, psychological and physical damage. In addition, acts of crime may result in tensions within families, financial losses, and expenditures on private deterrence, mental disorders and loss of life. At the Government level, expenditures associated with law enforcement and criminal justice are incurred at the expense of social service delivery,” said Zimstat acting director-general Mationesa Phiri.