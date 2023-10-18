Zimbabwe referees undergo Fifa training course

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, [email protected]

AFTER missing out on international courses due to the country’s ban that was lifted in July this year, Zimbabwe referees will from the end of this month undergo a five-day Fifa member association referees course.

Fifa had suspended Zimbabwe on February 24, 2022 and banned its teams from international events due to what it said was Government interference

The course will be facilitated by the renowned Felix Tangawarima and Mark Mzengo from Malawi.

In an email to referees dated October 10, the Zimbabwe Referees Committee secretary-general Tendai Bwanya said 17 centre referees and 18 assistants have been ‘meticulously drawn up’ for the course to be conducted in Harare from 30 October to 3 November 2023. The chosen referees are those below the age of 33 years and still with prospects of officiating on the international stage.

ZRC chairperson Norman Matemera said the purpose of the course is to bring the match officials up to speed with the latest international trends in the profession.

“As you are aware, we have been in the wilderness due to the FIFA ban. A lot of things have changed in refereeing as football is evolving every day and our referees have been affected and left behind. There are now new refereeing concepts that our referees need to learn and grasp so that when our referees are on an international panel they will be on the same level as other referees in the world. This course will also enable our referees to be considered for international games,” said Matemera.

He said in coming up with names for course participants they looked at on-field performance, understanding, interpretation and application of the laws of the game, physical fitness and age.

“We also considered a very important aspect of gender by including a substantial number of capable women. Priority was given to those who we submitted for international panel consideration,” said Matemera.

There are 11 female referees set to attend the course.