Zimbabwe register first Hockey Africa Cup win

Zimbabwe register first Hockey Africa Cup win

The Chronicle

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

THE Zimbabwe ladies Hockey team has registered their first victory at the Hockey Africa Cup of nations taking place in Ghana.

Natalie Terblanche was on target twice as Zimbabwe beat Uganda 5-0 on Tuesday morning. The other scorers on the day were Tino Elijah, Nicolle Grant and Lilian Pope.

The victory ensures Zimbabwe get their campaign back on track having lost their opening game to South Africa 3-0.

Zimbabwe who are in Pool A together with South Africa, Namibia and Uganda will face Namibia in their next game.

From the pool matches, there will be cross-pool play-offs and then the final games to determine the final rankings. Pool B consists of Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria and Zambia.

The men’s competition is featuring seven teams South Africa, Kenya, Namibia, Egypt, Ghana, Nigeria and Uganda. Pool A is made up of South Africa, Kenya and Namibia. Egypt, Ghana, Nigeria and Uganda make up Pool B. [email protected]

 

 

 

