Zimbabwe reports two confirmed cases of Mpox

Online writer

THE Ministry of Health and Child Care has announced that Zimbabwe now has two confirmed cases of Mpox, with one case reported in Harare and the other in Mberengwa. Both patients are in isolation at home and are receiving appropriate medical care. Health officials have confirmed that both patients are stable and on the path to recovery.

Mpox, formerly known as monkeypox, is a viral disease that can cause a range of symptoms, including fever, rash, and swollen lymph nodes. The recent cases in Zimbabwe have raised concerns about the potential spread of the virus, prompting the Ministry to reinforce public health measures and encourage citizens to remain vigilant.

Authorities are actively monitoring the situation and urge anyone exhibiting symptoms to seek medical attention. The Ministry reassures the public that it is working closely with local health departments to ensure a swift response to the outbreak.