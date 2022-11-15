Zimbabwe Rugby Union announces gate charges for Zambezi Sevens Challenge

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Rugby Union has announced gate charges for the Zambezi Sevens Challenge set for Harare Sports Club this weekend.

Fans will have to part ways with US$5 for the two-day rugby festival taking place on Saturday and Sunday.

The returning Delta Beverages-sponsored challenge trophy will see Spartans of Botswana who are the defending champions battle against the Cheetahs, Cheetahs Academy, Zambia and Germany.

Spartans are largely made up of Zimbabwean players based in Botswana.

Graham Kaulback, the Cheetahs coach, will use the Zambezi Challenge to make his final selection for the Dubai Sevens in the United Arab Emirates at the beginning of December. The Cheetahs’ last international action was in September when they took part in the Rugby World Cup Sevens held in Cape Town, South Africa, where they finished 23 out of the 24 men’s teams at the tournament.

For the Dubai Sevens, the Cheetahs will have a new captain after skipper Kudzai Mashawi retired at the end of last month.

Teams

Cheetahs: Godfrey Magaramombe, Tadius Dzandiwandira, Kudakwashe Chiwanza, Takudzwa Kumadiro, Kudakwashe Nyamakura, Alex Nyamunda, Munesu Muneta, McLean Muhambi, Carlos Matematema, Ryan Masumhi, Nigel Tinarwo, Dion Khumalo

Cheetahs Academy: Prince Ncube, Darrel Makwasha, Phillip Ehlers, Hagler Muchenje, MacDonald Kazingizi, Marlon Guwuriro, Shadreck Mandaza, Nathan Tanyanyiwa, Edward Sigauke, Gamuchirai Nekati, Jailos Valentine, Taku Mundandishe.

– @innocentskizoe