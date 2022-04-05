Zimbabwe Rugby Union announces squad for Zambezi Challenge Cup

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Rugby Union has announced the squad for the Zambezi Challenge Cup at Harare Sports Club this weekend.

The two-day tournament will comprise Zambia and Botswana and will include ladies’ teams.

“The objective of this tournament is in line with the Cheetahs’ vision to develop and empower an all-local national squad that will represent Zimbabwe regionally and internationally. It also champions the strategic development plan, which encourages an increased level of participation in sevens rugby, which will have a direct positive impact on improving performance in the sport.

“The tournament will also be used to assist our national teams with game time in preparation for the Africa Sevens Cup in Uganda and Tunisia at the end of April where both the men’s and women’s teams have qualified,” ZRU revealed.

Squad

Kudzai Mashawi, Vuyani Dhlomo, Tadius Dzandiwandira, Prince Ncube, Tamuka Pamire, Kudakwashe Chiwanza, Munesu Muneta, Nigel Tinarwo, Godfrey Magaramombe, Ryan Musumhi, Carlos Matematema, Jerry Jaravaza

