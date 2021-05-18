Zimbabwe Rugby Union happy with women’s participation in World Rugby Level 1 coaching course

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

THE ongoing Zimbabwe Rugby Union (ZRU) organised World Rugby Level 1 coaching and match officiating courses have continued to attract more women participation countrywide.

ZRU is satisfied with the response it has been getting from women in the courses held in places like Bulawayo, Hwange and Victoria Falls.

These courses enable school teachers and beginners to have an appreciation of the laws of the game.

ZRU held the courses in the border town of Plumtree this past weekend and were facilitated by Simba Dangah and Ruben Kumpasa.

“Fourteen women attended the World Rugby Level 1 courses in match officiating and coaching held in Plumtree. A cross section of the women from students, teachers and former players attended the course. The Zimbabwe Women’s Rugby board member Catherine Shurugwi urged more women to take advantage of ZRU’s training and education drive to capacitate the grassroots with requisite skills and knowledge to grow the game among women and their communities,” said ZRU.

The union has also put in place plans to hold a schools’ tournament and a series of courses as soon as the World Health Organisation and Sports and Recreation Commission formulated Covid-19 protocols have been met.

The schools’ tournament will be run along the lines of the Dairiboard Schools Rugby Festival and will be staged in Bulawayo.

The Dairiboard Zimbabwe Rugby Festival has grown to become one of the biggest rugby tournaments in the world, attracting participants from the Southern African region and beyond. – @ZililoR