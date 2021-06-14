Zimbabwe Rugby Union names squad for Olympics Repechage

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE Rugby Union (ZRU) has announced the Cheetahs team that will take part in the Olympics Repechage in Monaco from June 19-20.

With 21 of the 24 teams set to compete at the Tokyo Olympics next month already confirmed, the final qualification event will feature 12 women’s and 12 men’s teams all vying to achieve the ultimate prize of securing the remaining two women’s and one men’s team place at the Olympic rugby sevens in Tokyo.

The men’s tournament will involve Brazil, Chile, China, France, Hong Kong, Ireland, Jamaica, Mexico, Samoa, Tonga, Uganda and Zimbabwe.

Rugby sevens is expected to be one of the most highly anticipated events of the Tokyo Games following the outstanding success of the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan, which captured the nation’s imagination, with record-breaking broadcast audiences and huge numbers of new rugby fans across Japan and Asia.

Zimbabwe national sevens rugby team took part in a Rugby Africa solidarity camp in Stellenbosch, South Africa, in April as part of preparations for the Monaco event.

Zim 7s squad:

Rouse Boyde Lyle, Sam Phiri, Ryan Magaramombe, Weston Mashawi, Nelson Madida, Maatham Muneta, Ryan Musumhi, Alphonse Mavara, Bobby Katsvere, Gibson Mangongo, Matthat Muneta, Shane Boshi

Head coach: Daniel Hondo

Ruth Gibson: Physiotherapist

Peter Cooke: Team manager

