Zimbabwe Rugby Union, schools mourn Falcon College student

TRIBUTES continue to pour in for Falcon College rugby player Aidan O’Donovan who died in a bus accident on Sunday.

O’Donovan died when the school bus veered off the road and landed on its side approximately 40km from the school’s campus.

Zimbabwe Rugby Union (ZRU) president Losson Mtongwiza said the union was mourning the loss and offering unparalleled support to Falcon College and the O’Donovan family during this difficult time.

“ZRU would like to extend its heartfelt condolences to Falcon College and the O’Donovan family on the tragic loss of Aidan O’Donovan in the bus accident,” Mtongwiza said.

“As the union, we commiserate with Falcon College and the O’Donovan family in this very difficult time and wish all students and staff that have been injured a speedy recovery and more importantly, peace and comfort during this period. May you find strength and comfort in each other and in the cherished memories of Aidan.”

Bulawayo Mayor David Coltart took to social media to send his condolences to Aidan’s family and friends, wishing a speedy recovery to all who were injured.

“I am deeply saddened to hear about the tragic death of Aidan O’Donovan of Falcon College in a bus accident today. My condolences are sent to Aidan’s family and to all at Falcon College. My prayers are with those other students and staff members who were injured in the same accident,” wrote Coltart on his Facebook page.

Meanwhile, tributes continue pouring in to console Falcon College by other schools.

St John George’s College from Harare honoured the late O’Donovan with a school hymn after he played against them last week.

“Today, we gathered as a school community to honour and remember the life of Aidan O’Donovan, with a moment of silence and a prayer. The 1st XV, his last opponents on the rugby field , were then joined by the rest of the 6th form group in honouring him with our school song,” the schools posted.

St George’s College described O’Donovan as a committed competitor on and off the rugby field.

“Aidan will forever be remembered as a competitor who displayed unwavering commitment on the rugby field and in life in general. We continue to stand united with the Falcon College community and the O’Donovan family during this difficult time. May He Rest In Peace,” said the post.

St John’s College posted a video of them playing music in tribute to the Falcon College.

“A tribute to Falcon College from the entire community of St John’s Educational Trust,” posted the school.

Christian Brothers College from Bulawayo said they are with the Falcon College family during this trying time.

“Our hearts are heavy as we offer our deepest condolences to the O’Donovan family and the Falcon College community during this extremely difficult time. Our thoughts and prayers are with all those affected by the tragic accident that claimed the life of one young man and left several others injured. May God’s grace provide comfort and strength to all who are grieving. You are in our thoughts and prayers,” CBC posted.

Petra College said they stand together in both happy moments and difficult times such as these.

“The Trustees, Board of Governors, Headmasters, Staff and Students of Petra College extend to the O’Donovan Family and the Falcon Community our most sincere and heartfelt condolences on the passing of Aidan in the tragic school bus accident on Sunday 16.”June.

“Our prayers and compassion are also extended to those who were injured in the accident, and we pray for their full and speedy recovery. May God give much wisdom to the Falcon Headmaster and senior leadership as they lead and guide the school through this difficult and emotional time.

“Blessed be the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, the Father of mercies and God of all comfort, who comforts us in all our tribulation, that we may be able to comfort those who are in any trouble, with the comfort with which we ourselves are comforted by God.” 2 Corinthians 1:3-4 (NKN),” said Petra College.

