Zimbabwe Rugby Union to live stream Sables’ friendlies

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

RUGBY fans will be able to watch the senior national rugby team’s home friendlies against Zambia on a live stream link on the Zimbabwe Rugby Union (ZRU) social media platforms.

The games get underway in Harare on Wednesday and will also involve the national women’s Under-15 and men’s Under-20 sides.

The next batch of games will be on Saturday, and are aimed at assisting with game time in preparation for the Africa Cup and 2023 Rugby World Cup qualifiers.

The Sables will also face Namibia and a South African club Blue Bulls select in the coming weeks.

After a series of friendlies, the Sables will head to Tunisia for the Africa Cup Pool D matches in early July.

Last week, Nedbank donated US$120 000 to ZRU for the Sables’ World Cup qualifying campaign.

Zimbabwe last qualified for the Rugby World Cup in 1991. – @innocentskizoe