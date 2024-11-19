Zimbabwe Sables move up world rankings

Brandon Moyo, Online Reporter

THE Sables have moved two places up on the latest World Rugby rankings following successful tours of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and South Korea last week.

Zimbabwe has moved into position 27, having gone into their end of year Middle East/Asia tour ranked 29th in the world.

The Sables now have a rating of 57, 16 points rising from 56, 03.

This is now their highest position since they were 26th in November 2015.

They are the third-best-placed African team on the world rankings after South Africa and Namibia. The Springboks maintained their pole position while the Welwitschias dropped one place to number 26.

Zimbabwe beat UAE 62-22 in Dubai before going on to secure a hard fought 27-22 win over South Korea in a rain soaked encounter in Incheon, South Korea on Saturday.

Their two victories capped off an unbeaten 2024 season which also included a win in the Africa Cup which was their first continental triumph in 12 years.

Next year, the Sables’ focus will be on qualification for the 2027 Rugby World Cup in Australia. – @brandon_malvin