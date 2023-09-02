Zimbabwe Saints call for EGM

Nkosilathi Sibanda, Online Reporter

MEMBERS of Zimbabwe Saints FC will gather for an extra-ordinary general meeting in the city, as the beleaguered club seeks solutions to mend its financial troubles.

The meeting was called at a time when the Zifa Southern Region Division One side has gone public, announcing its bankruptcy and calling for assistance to help it stay afloat.

On Tuesday, the club’s trustees vice-chairman Ishmael Kaguru poured his heart out when he revealed the “sorry” state of affairs, saying the only way to save the team was to get financial assistance.

At present, Zimbabwe Saints have gone on an 18-game losing run in the Zifa Southern Region Division One league, a reflection of how bad the situation was at the Chikwata camp.

It is expected that members will deliberate on the issue at the meeting.

The club’s chief executive officer Lloyd Manhanga this week issued a statement, informing members of the meeting. Topping the agenda will be the CEO’s half-year and financial reports which should spell out the exact status of the club’s coffers.

Given the gravity of the club’s affairs, Kaguru called on all members to attend.

“On Sunday afternoon we will meet as Zimbabwe Saints members for our extra-ordionary general meeting. As earlier stated, we want to dwell on issues affecting the performance of the team and in particular mapping the way forward regards our financial standing,” said Kaguru.

He said they have to find a lasting solution so as to save the team.