Zimbabwe School of Infantry hold graduation in Mbalabala

THE Zimbabwe School of Infantry in Mbalabala is today holding a combined graduation parade of nine courses which will be officiated by Chief of Staff Major General Emmanuel Matatu.

The graduation parade is the 88th since independence and students graduating went through a gruelling 18 weeks training period in different instructional courses.

Five of the courses commenced on January 29 with the other starting at the end of February this year totalling 388 instructors in different fields.

Students from different sister military institutions such as Air Force of Zimbabwe, which has one student, the Zimbabwe Republic Police with eight students, Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services provided 11 students and one female student from the Namibian Defence Forces.