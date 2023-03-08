Zimbabwe scoops international tourism awards

Mkhululi Ncube, Chronicle Online Reporter

ENVIRONMENT, Tourism and Hospitality Industry Minister Nqobizitha Mangaliso Ndlovu has won the best African Minister of Tourism of the year award at the ITB Berlin 2023.

The country also bagged the destination of the year Natural Beauty and Best professional destination Management awards.

The minister was recognized by the Pacific Writers of Travel Association (PATWA).

The PATWA International Travel Awards are handed out once a year in March at ITB Berlin, the world’s biggest travel and trade fair.

The PATWA International Travel Awards have earned a reputation as one of the most coveted and sought-after awards of the travel trade and are now in their 18th year since they were incepted in 1999.

The awards recognize individuals and organizations that have excelled and or are involved in the promotion of tourism from different sectors of the travel trade such as aviation, hotels, travel agencies, tour operators, destinations, government bodies, tourism ministries, and other service providers (s) related directly or indirectly to the industry.