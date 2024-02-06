Zimbabwe secures 1.8 Million doses of Cholera Vaccine as new cases decline

Thandeka Moyo-Ndlovu, [email protected]

ZIMBABWE has secured 1, 8 million doses of the oral cholera vaccine (OCV) with reports that interventions put in place have led to a decline in new cases as uptake of the vaccine has reached 90 percent.

The country which recorded an outbreak last year in February rolled out the OCV on January 29 as a measure to contain the waterborne disease which has so far claimed the lives of 71 people.

An additional 430 suspected cholera deaths have also been recorded in different parts of the country since last year.

In an update, the Ministry of Health and Child Care cholera incident manager Dr Isaac Phiri a lot of effort was being put into affected districts that are continuously reporting cases to reduce new cases.