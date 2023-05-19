Zimbabwe Select goes 2-0 up despite dismal performance

Brandon Moyo

RYAN Burl, Clive Madande and Blessing Muzarabani put up solid performances once again to save Zimbabwe Select some blushes, helping the team record an 81 runs win over Pakistan ‘A’ in the second one-day match at Harare Sports Club yesterday.

Batting first, the hosts once again put up a poor display with the bat, before Burl, Madade and Muzarabani came to the rescue. Muzarabani top scored with a brilliant half century as Zimbabwe was bowled out for 236 runs in 38,5 overs before going on to star with the ball to help restrict Pakistan ‘A’ to 156 all out in 37,3 overs.

Burl and Madande put up an 88 runs sixth wicket partnership before Madande fell for 43 runs off 47 deliveries. Burl, who top scored in the series opener fell three runs short of his half century on 47 runs. The pair began their partnership with Zimbabwe Select struggling on 57-5 in 12,3 overs.

Muzarabani, alongside Tendai Chatara put up another half century stand, as the lanky Muzarabani scored his maiden First Class half century to finish on 50 runs off 24 balls. Chatara, who was the last wicket to fall, chipped in with 15 runs on the board.

Tasked with defending yet another below par score, Zimbabwean bowlers once again put up their hands to be counted. Chatara found an early breakthrough with the first ball of the innings, trapping Saim Ayub in front for a golden duck.

Muzarabani stepped up with ball in hand, topping the charts again. He finished with the best bowling figures of 4/23 in 6,3 overs and was supported by Victor Nyauchi and Sean Williams who both took two scalps for 43 and 16 runs respectively. Chatara finished with that one wicket, to help their side go 2-0 up in the six-match series. Pakistan ‘A’ skipper, Imran Butt top scored for the visitors with 45 runs off 81 deliveries while Mubasir Khan scored 44 runs after facing 60 deliveries.

The third match is set to take place on Sunday at Harare Sports Club. – @brandon_malvin