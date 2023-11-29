Zimbabwe sets minimum standards for unleaded petrol

Sikhulekelani Moyo, [email protected]

THE Minister of Energy and Power Development, has adopted the revised ZWS 753:2020 (Unleaded Petrol) standard, as the standard for unleaded petrol RON 93 and all fuel importers are advised that in five months’ time, they are expected to import fuel that meets or exceeds specifications laid out in the revised standard.

In a general notice number 1884 0f 2023, Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (Zera) said the revised standard ZWS 753:2020 allows for the importation of cleaner and superior unleaded petrol that is compatible with modern and improved vehicle technologies and eliminates vapour lock problems previously encountered at service stations

“Notice is hereby given that the Minister of Energy and Power Development, after consultation with the (Zera, has adopted the revised ZWS 753:2020 (Unleaded Petrol) standard, as the standard for unleaded petrol RON 93 and that, five months from the publication date of this general notice, all fuel importers shall be expected to import only fuel that meets or exceeds specifications laid out in the revised standard,” reads the notice.

