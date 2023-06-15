Zimbabwe showcases unique attractions at Kenyan tourism expo

Business Writer

ZIMBABWE’S remarkable tourism resource destination attraction was under the spotlight at the Africa Hospitality Investment Forum 2023 in Nairobi, Kenya where regional and international players in the sector are gathered this week.

With a diversified economic base that presents massive business opportunities to potential investors, Zimbabwe also stands tall as one of the global best places to visit.

The country has a good climate, diverse natural and historic heritage, a hospitable population, and high-quality infrastructure that gives travelers a memorable experience.

Environment, Climate, Tourism, and Hospitality Industry Minister, Mangaliso Ndlovu, is leading the country’s delegation at the expo, to promote the country’s tourism product and investment interests. The Zimbabwe Tourism Authority is also participating in the expo.

In a brief update today, the Ministry of Tourism AHIF participants have shown huge interest in investing in Zimbabwe and are appreciative of the Government’s efforts to drive investments in the tourism sector.

Minister Ndlovu, who has also participated in high-level panel discussions in which he unpacked opportunities in Zimbabwe, has commended the ZTA for facilitating effective destination marketing at the expo.

ZTA chief executive, Ms Winnie Muchanyuka, had the opportunity to meet the chief executive of Time Hotel Management, Mr Mohammed Awadalla, among other key figures at the country’s stand.

Time Hotel Management is a United Arab Emirates-based hotel company that has shown interest in expanding its brand to Zimbabwe.