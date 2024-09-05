Zimbabwe signs key agreements to boost power generation with Chinese partnership

Online Writer

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa today presided over a significant meeting between ZESA Holdings and TBEA Corporation of China, in Beijing, culminating in the signing of multiple Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs). These agreements are designed to enhance power generation and distribution across Zimbabwe, addressing the country’s ongoing energy challenges.

The partnership aligns with Zimbabwe’s Vision 2030, which aims to transform the nation into an upper-middle-income economy. The agreements are expected to facilitate investments in infrastructure and technology, thereby improving the reliability of electricity supply for both residential and industrial consumers.

In recent years, Zimbabwe has faced persistent power shortages, hampering economic growth and development. The collaboration with TBEA Corporation, a leading Chinese energy firm, is seen as a vital step towards revitalising the national grid and ensuring sustainability in energy production.

As part of the Framework for China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) 2024, this initiative reflects a growing trend of Chinese investment in African energy projects, further solidifying bilateral relations between Zimbabwe and China. audiences