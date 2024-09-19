Zimbabwe-South Africa relations: Honouring the past, embracing the future

THE recent exhumation of remains of former South African freedom fighters in Zimbabwe marks a significant milestone in the historical narrative of liberation movements in southern Africa.

This poignant gesture symbolises the enduring bond between Zimbabwe and South Africa, forged during the struggle against colonialism and apartheid.

For decades, Zimbabwe provided sanctuary to South African liberation fighters, who fought alongside Zimbabwean comrades against oppressive regimes.

The Zimbabwe People’s Revolutionary Army (ZPRA) and Umkhonto weSizwe (MK) formed a historic alliance, with leaders like Oliver Tambo and Chris Hani and their counterparts Ackim Ndlovu and Dumiso Dabengwa paving the way for co-operation.

Today, the repatriation of these heroes’ remains serves as a powerful reminder of shared sacrifices and solidarity.

The exhumation process, facilitated by the National Museums and Monuments of Zimbabwe (NMMZ) and the South African Heritage Resource Agency (Sara), demonstrates the commitment of both nations to preserving their shared history.

The process began with 10 graves, with additional exhumations planned in Harare, Bulawayo and Hwange.

The remains of these fallen heroes will finally find rest in their homeland, thanks to the tireless efforts of researchers, historians, and Government officials.

This initiative transcends mere symbolism and underscores the importance of regional cooperation.

By honouring the past, Zimbabwe and South Africa reaffirm their dedication to unity, freedom, and human rights.

The repatriation ceremony, set to take place on September 27, will provide a poignant moment for reflection and celebration.

By embracing their shared history, Zimbabwe and South Africa can foster greater understanding and co-operation.

This, in turn, will pave the way for increased economic collaboration, cultural exchange, and regional integration.

Veteran freedom fighter Retired Colonel Tshinga Dube emphasised the importance of this process in maintaining relations and creating history for future generations.

“This has been long overdue and it should be done. Let these heroes return to their homes and rest in the land they fought for,” he said.

As Zimbabwe and South Africa embark on this emotional journey, they reaffirm their commitment to a brighter future — one built on the principles of solidarity, justice, and shared humanity.

The homecoming ceremony on September 27 will be a momentous occasion, with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa delivering a keynote address.

As the remains of these freedom fighters are laid to rest, Zimbabwe and South Africa will honour their legacy, reaffirm their friendship, and forge a brighter future for generations to come.