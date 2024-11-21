Zimbabwe, South Korea sign rugby MOU

Brandon Moyo, [email protected]

THE Zimbabwe Rugby Union (ZRU) and Korean Rugby Association (KRA) have joined forces to enhance rugby development in both countries.

The two bodies signed a Memorandum of Understanding at the South East Asia Rugby Stadium during a luncheon last week attended by executives from both rugby associations, including KRA president, Choi Yoon, and ZRU president, Losson Mtongwiza.

The partnership will involve promoting mutual rugby matches between the national teams of both countries, and various exchange programmes for referees, players, coaches, and others.

The agreement was signed during the first-ever Test match played between the two countries, which took place last Saturday and saw the Sables winning 27-22. The relationship between the two nations goes beyond an occasional game, with the KRA initiating the first-ever “Zimbabwe Invitational Joint Training and Test Match” from November 8-16, which provided opportunities for national team players to experience overseas rugby in various ways.

The two countries’ rugby associations have also agreed to hold a second Test match next year, as well as host matches with African countries like Kenya and Uganda.

Choi Yoon expressed his gratitude to ZRU and said the new agreement is a driving force in revitalising rugby exchange between the two nations.

“Thanks to President Losson of the Zimbabwe Rugby Union, who greatly sympathised with the purpose of the 24th Executive Committee to use the afterglow from the Test match, which became a ‘place of harmony,’ as a new driving force for revitalising rugby exchange between the two countries.

“We were able to share valuable friendship through our first agreement with the country,” said Choi Yoon.

The South Korean rugby boss added that the Test against the Sables was meant to allow their players to get a feel of international rugby so that they avoid any “regrets”.

“We will not ignore the regret of the 100-year history of Korean rugby, which has not provided our players with various opportunities to compete against rugby powerhouses, and we will use this Test match against Zimbabwe as the first step so that our players can play without regret.

“We will seek ways to provide various environmental foundations as a gift,” he said.

Following a successful end-of-year Middle East and Asia tour, the Sables climbed two places up the World Rugby rankings to 27 with a rating of 57,16.