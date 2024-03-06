Zimbabwe Spelling Bee Competition extends registration dates, providing opportunities for young learners

Prince Ngwenya, [email protected]

THE Zimbabwe Spelling Bee Competition has extended registration dates, allowing more children to participate and benefit from the numerous advantages offered by the competition.

The Spelling Bee competition is scheduled to take place in March, and the registration fee is US$10 per child. The Matabeleland South competitions will be held in Gwanda on 14 and 15 March, while the Matabeleland North competitions will take place in Victoria Falls. The Bulawayo competitions will be hosted in Bulawayo.

THE Spelling Bee competition is a platform for young learners to enhance their spelling skills, expand their vocabulary, and develop self-confidence.

In a statement, one of the organizers said those who win at the regional level will get a chance to showcase their word intelligence at one of the biggest spelling bees in Africa by participating in the African Spelling Bee Competitions.

“Those who win at regional level qualify to compete at National level and those who qualify at National level, will compete at the African level at the African Spelling Bee Competitions and the child also gets regional, national, and international exposure if they qualify for the regional and national levels,” he said.

Guiding words will be provided to children to ensure that their preparation aligns with the competition.

The competitions also benefit children by enhancing their vocabulary since most subjects are taught in English.

“A list of practice words is available for both categories to help learners prepare for the competitions.

“The children benefit as follows: improved diction, improved vocabulary, the ability to comprehend. If you realise all subjects are taught in English except for indigenous languages. If a child cannot comprehend English, it becomes difficult for them to comprehend topics in the subjects they are taught,” said the organiser.

The Spelling Bee instills and fosters a culture of reading among children.

“The competition fosters a culture of reading and this contributes to an expanded worldview. As the child reads, they come across opportunities they wouldn’t have ordinarily come across if it was not for the reading prompted by the competitions,” said the organiser.