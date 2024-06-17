Zimbabwe Steps Up Preparations for 2025 Economic Census

Delegates follow proceedings at the Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (Zimstat) 2025 Economic Census sensitisation workshop in Bulawayo

Online Reporter

THE Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency is holding a sensitisation workshop in Bulawayo ahead of the country’s inaugural economic census to be conducted next year.

The 2025 Economic Census Mapping and Listing Exercise will run under the theme counting every business, shapping economic policies.

According to Zimstat, the mapping exercise will identify where business establishments and their locations.

In terms of listing, the economic census will establish a comprehensive business register and provide baseline statistics for crafting of National Development Strategy II.

Bulawayo is hosting the first sensitisation meeting before the programme is rolled out the country.

Zimstat describes an economic census as a comprehensive and detailed survey conducted to collect information about the economy of a country. It aims to systematically gather data on various economic activities, industries, establishments, and other relevant aspects of the economy.

The Economic Census will cover all establishments operating in Zimbabwe except those engaged in the following:

Agriculture, forestry and fishing activities.