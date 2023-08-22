Zimbabwe Stock Exchange closes for elections

Business Writer

THE Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE) will be closed tomorrow (Wednesday) to pave Way for the country’s Harmonised Elections.

The government declared Wednesday a public holiday to allow citizens to exercise their right to participate in the election.

In an update, ZSE said trading will resume on Thursday.

“Pursuant to the extraordinary Government gazette issued by the Minister of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage on 21 August 2023 declaring the 23rd of August 2023 a public holiday for the purposes of polling for the 2023 Harmonised Elections.

“The Zimbabwe Stock Exchange Limited hereby notifies the public that the exchange will be closed on Wednesday 23 August 2023. Trading will resume on Thursday 24 August 2023 and will follow the normal trading schedule,” reads part of the update.