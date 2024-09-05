Zimbabwe strengthens mining bonds with Sinomine Resource Group

Online Writer

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa today met with Mr Wang Pingwei, Chairman of Sinomine Resource Group Co. Ltd, a global mining powerhouse with operations in over 40 countries.

The meeting underscores Zimbabwe’s commitment to enhancing its mining sector as part of the broader Vision 2030 initiative.

During the discussions, President Mnangagwa highlighted the importance of foreign investment in the mining industry, which plays a crucial role in the country’s economic development and resource management. Sinomine, known for its comprehensive resource industrial chain, is poised to contribute significantly to Zimbabwe’s mineral extraction and processing capabilities.

This partnership aligns with the Framework for China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) 2024, promoting sustainable resource development and economic collaboration. With Zimbabwe’s rich mineral resources, including lithium, gold, and platinum, the collaboration with Sinomine is expected to attract further investments and foster technological advancements in the sector.

The meeting marks a significant step towards bolstering Zimbabwe’s mining industry, which aims to become a key driver of the economy by 2030.