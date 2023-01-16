Zimbabwe suffers heavy defeat at ICC Under-19 Women’s T20 World Cup

Brandon Moyo, Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE were handed a heavy defeat in their opening match at the International Cricket Council Under-19 Women’s T20 World Cup, drubbed by 174 runs by England Senwes Park in Potchefstroom South Africa on Sunday.

After losing the toss and being sent in to bowl first, the young Lady Chevrons could not contain the England batters who helped themselves to 199-4 in 20 overs before the Kelis Ndhlovu captained Zimbabweans were wiped for just 25 runs in their chase. It took England 12 overs to bowl out the Zimbabwean side.

Niamh Holland top scored for the English with 59 runs, followed by identical scores of 45 from Charis Pavely and captain Grace Scrivens who was also the Player of the Match. Olinder Chare took two wickets for Zimbabwe, conceding 34 runs in her four overs while the other two scalps that fell were taken by Kudzai Chigora and Tawananyasha Marumani as England posted a huge total.

None of the Zimbabwean batters managed to cross double figures with the top scorer being Adel Zimunu on five runs not out. Marumani and Natasha Mtomba both scored four runs and Ndhlovu could only manage three runs.

The Young Lady Chevrons who got the automatic qualification to the global showpiece will face fellow Africans Rwanda on Tuesday at the North West University Oval. The last group encounter for Zimbabwe is against Pakistan on January 19 at the same venue.

Rwanda was thumped by eight wickets by Pakistan in a match played at the same venue as the clash between Zimbabwe and England.

Meanwhile, back home at the ongoing 2022/23 Logan Cup first-class competition matches, Southern Rocks ended day two leading by 223 runs against Tuskers at Queens Sports Club yesterday.

Having bowled out the home side for 156 runs in the first innings of the match after they scored 282 all out, Rocks ended the second day on 97-3 with Ben Curran on an unbeaten 51 runs. The three wickets for Tuskers were taken by Hamidullah Qadri with two while the other one was a run-out. In the other game being played between Mega Market Mountaineers and Rhinos at Old Hararians, the latter ended day two batting on 402-5 with a lead of 117 runs.

Antum Naqvi was on 103 not out while Nyasha Mayavo was on 75 runs. Mountaineers had posted 285 in their first innings of the match where skipper Timycen Maruma fell nine short of a ton on 91 runs. – @brandon_malvin