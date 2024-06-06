Zimbabwe surpasses wheat planting target

Prince Ngwenya, [email protected]

ZIMBABWEAN wheat farmers have broken the previous record by planting over 91 000 hectares of wheat as of May 31 this year.

The record-breaking achievement by wheat farmers is a significant milestone and showcases the resilience and adaptability of the agricultural sector.

In a statement, the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries and Rural Development said the development was a testament to the farmers dedication and response to the Government’s call for “Wheat-Based Food Security” as a drought mitigation strategy.

The Ministry urged farmers to continue wheat planting until June 14 to reach the national target of 120 000 hectares.