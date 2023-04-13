Zimbabwe swimmers head into second day of SA Senior Championships

Brandon Moyo, Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWEAN swimmers will be looking at producing good results on the second day of the 2023 South Africa Senior National Championships that are taking place at Newton Park Swimming Pool in Gqeberha.

A total of nine local swimmers will take to the pool today in the first session across different codes. From the nine swimmers, five will be in the 200-metre individual medley while three will take part in the 50-metre backstroke and one will be in the 200-metre butterfly event.

In the 200-metre individual medley, in both the boys and girls’ sections there will be Mikayla Makwabarara, Tanatswa Chandawina, Jayden De Swart, Liam O’Hara and Ryan Franceys. The three swimmers that will compete in the 50-metre backstroke are Olivia Arcosi, Donata Katai and Ben Rorke while Mkhuseli Mahobele will take part in the 200-metre butterfly.

Yesterday, O’Hara won the B Final to improve his time from 1.04.16 to 1.04.07 while Olympian Donata Katai finished seventh with a time of 1.07.21 from 1.05.16.

The Zimbabwean team is made up of 14 swimmers and Zimbabwe Swimming Chairperson, Zanele Nkomazana is the manager while Masi Adi Takaedza is the coach. Last month, another team of swimmers took part in the South Africa Junior National where they managed to come back with medals and new personal best times. – @brandon|_malvin