Zimbabwe swimmers kick start their SA Senior Championships

Team Zimbabwe swimming

The Chronicle

Brandon Moyo, Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWEAN swimmers have gotten off their campaign in the South Africa Senior National Championships up and running today in Gqeberha.

A total of 10 swimmers are taking part today across different codes. Today is the opening day of the competition which will run until 16 April.

In the women’s 200-metre freestyle event, there will be Tori Dawe and Mkhuseli Mahobele while Ryan Franceys and Tichatonga Makaya will compete in the men’s 200-metre freestyle category. There will be three swimmers in the men’s 100-metre breaststroke and they are Jayden De Swart, Liam Ohara and Cory Werrett.

Mkhuseli Mahobele

Olympian Donata Katai, who is headlining the team will get off her campaign in the women’s 100-metre backstroke alongside Olivia Accorsi while Benjamin Rorke will be the only one in the men’s 100-metre backstroke.

The Zimbabwean team is made up of 14 swimmers, with Harare and Bulawayo dominating the list. Zimbabwe Swimming chairperson, Zanele Nkomazana is the team manager while Masi Adi Takaedza is the coach.

The competition comes after Zimbabwe also participated in the South Africa Junior Nationals (SAJN) last month where the swimmers, short of medals, managed to set personal bests. – @brandon_malvin

