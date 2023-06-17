Zimbabwe takes cricket centre stage

Eddie Chikamhi – Harare Bureau

IN a stirring display of confidence, President Mnangagwa yesterday hailed Zimbabwe’s selection as the host of the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier, expressing his belief in the nation’s leadership and organisational prowess.

Speaking at the grand opening ceremony held at the prestigious Harare Sports Club, the President warmly welcomed the participating teams and encouraged them to relish the renowned Zimbabwean hospitality.

With the qualifying tournament marking the fourth global cricket event to be held in Zimbabwe in the last five years, President Mnangagwa said the nation had been entrusted with hosting rights for the ICC under-19 Men’s Cricket World Cup in 2026 and the illustrious ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup in 2027.

As the participating teams from Ireland, Nepal, Netherlands, Oman, Scotland, Sri Lanka, UAE, USA, The West Indies, and the hosts Zimbabwe assembled on the pitch, President Mnangagwa engaged in photo-shoot sessions with the captains, capturing the spirit of unity and camaraderie that define the sport.

“It gives me great pleasure to welcome all the teams and distinguished guests who have travelled from across the world to our beautiful country for the International Cricket Council (ICC) Men’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2023,” he said.

“I hope that you all settled in well and have found all other arrangements to your satisfaction. Allow me to acknowledge the International Cricket Council for their unwavering support and commitment to Zimbabwe and Africa.

“This is a vote of confidence from the ICC in our country as well as in Zimbabwe Cricket as a suitable venue and host to these high profile games.

“Just over a year ago, in 2021, I was at the same venue to welcome teams that were participating in the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier and last year I was in Bulawayo, officiating at the opening ceremony for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier B 2022.

“Zimbabwe is indeed honoured to have been afforded the opportunity to host these global cricket events. As a country, we are extremely jubilant that the ICC Under-19 Men’s Cricket World Cup and the big event, being the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup, will be coming to Zimbabwe in 2026 and 2027, respectively.”

With cricket’s popularity soaring in Zimbabwe, President Mnangagwa acknowledged the game’s transformation from a minority sport to a mass phenomenon, rivalling the status of football. Over the next three weeks, Zimbabwe will shine under the global spotlight, captivating cricket enthusiasts from around the world.

The ultimate clash of the Qualifier is scheduled to electrify the atmosphere at the Harare Sports Club on July 9, as two teams will emerge victorious, securing their slots in the ICC Cricket World Cup finals to be held in India later this year. President Mnangagwa commended the Ministry of Youth, Sport, Arts, and Recreation, the Sports and Recreation Commission, and Zimbabwe Cricket for their remarkable efforts in raising the nation’s flag internationally while fostering grassroots engagement with the sport.

“I commend the Ministry of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation, the Sports and Recreation Commission and Zimbabwe Cricket for the sterling job and raising our country’s flag high internationally, while promoting the sport among our grassroots communities.

“Through your collective efforts, I am confident that we are set for a memorable event which is bigger and better than the previous events.

“Indeed, over the next few weeks, the world will witness 10 teams bat it out at venues in Harare and Bulawayo to take up the two remaining slots at the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 in India later in the year.

“I, therefore, invite passionate fans from across the region and beyond, young and old, to come to Zimbabwe to enjoy the game of cricket.

“Particularly, come and support our Zimbabwe national team, the Chevrons in the warm atmosphere and hospitality, with singing, dancing, jumping and clapping, which is uniquely African. Come and join us as we enjoy the ‘gentleman’s game’ of cricket,” said President Mnangagwa.

Highlighting the broader impact of sports, President Mnangagwa emphasised its role in promoting healthy lifestyles and serving as a means of livelihood. He noted that sport played a crucial part in combating the scourge of drug and substance abuse among the youth.

“Sport is an investment in better health, education and skills for the younger generations, critical in keeping the youth away from drugs and other illicit substances that are ravaging our societies today.

“While we all admire the on-field achievements, sport also has the power to align our energy, passion and enthusiasm around a collective cause.

“The magic, potential and hope that sport can create among children in our townships and villages must be harnessed to ensure that no one and no place is left behind across all sporting disciplines.

“In this regard, my Government is committed to providing an environment in which more young people realise success and their full potential through their sporting endeavours.

“My administration has, therefore, made sport and recreation development a priority in the country which should ultimately improve livelihoods, incomes and ultimately our economy.

“Additionally, we are determined to nurture sporting activities as a vehicle for uniting the nation, promoting social cohesion, peace and harmony as well as entertaining the young and old alike.”

The President also challenged the athletes and teams involved in the Qualifier to uphold the spirit of friendship and integrity during competition as well as to explore what Zimbabwe has to offer as a tourist destination of choice.

“I once again welcome the fairly with utmost integrity and honesty, as you inspire teams and urge you all to enjoy yourselves, compete the whole world with your skills and will-power.

“On the sidelines of the matches ahead, I invite the teams and spectators to spare some time to enjoy our many tourist attractions and other facilities which our country has to offer,” he said.