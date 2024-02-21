Zimbabwe takes lead on day one of Africa Amateur Golf tourney

Brandon Moyo, [email protected]

IT was a dream start for Zimbabwe in the inaugural Africa Amateur Championship taking place at the majestic Leopard Creek Country Club in Mpumalanga, South Africa as one of the county’s golfers finished top of the leaderboard today.

On round one of the historic continental tournament – which is a first of its kind – Zimbabwe’s Mathew Bramford finished day one with an impressive seven under par to make it a good start.

The championship comes to an end Saturday. The Africa Amateur is running concurrently with the Africa Amateur Women’s Invitational.

Bramford was on top of his game when he shot 65 (seven under par) on round one of the championship, one shot ahead of South Africa’s Ivan Verster who shot 66 (six under par) on day one.

The Zimbabwean golfer shot 33 in the front nine and 32 in the back nine. On hole six, Bramford had an eagle and was his best in the first nine holes. In the back nine, Bramford shot two birdies in hole nine, 10, 14, 15 and 16 while leveling par in other holes for a dream start to the championship.

Bramford is the only Zimbabwean golfer in the top 10 leaderboard after round one.

Zimbabwe Golf Association (ZGA) president, who is also the Africa Golf Confederation vice president Martin Chikwana was impressed with the way preparations went through on day one. He gave credit to the sport’s governing body for the work they have done in making the ongoing championship a success.

“The R&A has prepared so well for all the kids that have come here to participate in the first African Championship,” said Chikwana.

The winner of the Africa Amateur Championship will earn exemptions into The 152nd Open at Royal Troon, The Amateur Championship, the Alfred Dunhill Championship and the Waterfall City Tournament of Champions powered by Attacq.

The opportunity to play in The Open or The Amateur Championship is an unparalleled opportunity for any amateur and having it within reach ignites a fire in the hearts of the young players.

The Africa Amateur Championship and Africa Amateur Women’s Invitational has been developed by The R&A to nurture talent and provide a pathway for the continent’s elite amateur golfers to the international stage.

The R&A is the world’s governing body of golf alongside the United States Golf Association (USGA). However, the two operate in separate jurisdictions with a commitment to a single code for the Rules of Golf, Rules of Amateur Status and Equipment Standards.

The R&A, through R&A Rules Ltd, governs the sport worldwide, outside of the United States and Mexico, on behalf of over 61 million golfers in 145 countries and with the consent of 164 organisations from amateur and professional golf.

The championship continues tomorrow for round two. — @brandon_malvin