Zimbabwe to compete in world’s biggest amateur golf tourney

Brandon Moyo, [email protected]

ZIMBABWE is set to compete in the biggest amateur golf event on the world calendar, the 2023 World Amateur Team Championships (WATC) in Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in October.

The global showpiece is set to run from October 18-21 at the National Course at the Abu Dhabi Golf Club.

Zimbabwe will be one of 72 nations that will compete for the top honours in the Eisenhower Trophy. Zimbabwe has only failed to qualify on one occasion over the past 30 years, however this year they had to go through a qualification tournament where the youngsters brought their ‘A game’ and managed to book their tickets to compete against the best in the world.

A total of 72 teams will compete in the prestigious championship. Those who managed to get a top 36 finish in the previous edition got automatic entry. The 2022 edition, which was hosted in France, was won by Italy.

Zimbabwe Golf Association (ZGA) President, Martin Chikwanha said participation at the event is proof that Zimbabwe is among the top teams in the world and it will be an opportunity for players to showcase their talents at a global stage.

He added that they will take the top amateur golfers to represent Zimbabwe and fly its flag high at the biggest stage of them all.

“We intend to take the best players. This year we had to go through qualifiers but it will be an opportunity for the players to showcase their talent. We are expecting big things from the boys, they will be up against the best amateur players in the world but they shouldn’t be under pressure, they should just acquit themselves well. It is a prestigious event, and all the greats that have played for Zimbabwe took part in the championship,” said Chikwanha.

The team that will represent the country is yet to be announced and is expected to be released soon. Zimbabwe amateur players, however, have had good preparations having taken part in the 2023 Zimbabwe Amateur Championship, a competition which was very competitive, which Chikwanha also described as the best they have hosted.

“It was the best preparation and a competitive field. Challenging course, but it was good to see them (players) giving their best. We had to test them, both physically and mentally,” he said. The WATC is a biennial international amateur golf competition conducted by the International Golf Federation (IGF). The championships will be held in the Middle East for the first time since their inauguration in 1958 and this year’s edition will mark the 33rd men’s championship for the Eisenhower Trophy.

It brings together the best amateur golfers from around the world who have aspirations of collegiate golf or turning professional. The best players in the world have participated in the WATC and it will provide Zimbabwe’s amateurs a chance to make a name for themselves on the biggest stage.

Some of the most recognised names in the game who, in the past took part in the competition are Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Zimbabwean Nick Price, and Jack Nicklaus among others.

Each team participating in the tournament will have two or three players and play 18-holes of stroke play for four days. In each round, the total of the two lowest scores from each team constitutes the team score for the round. The four-day (72-hole) total is the team’s score for the championship.

After the men’s Eisenhower Trophy, the championship for the Espirito Santo Trophy will be held from October 25-28, 2023. As of July 12, 2023, Zimbabwe was ranked in position 58 in the WATC rankings (final) and is the fourth highest ranked African nation after South Africa (12), Kenya (13) and Morocco (14).

– @brandon_malvin