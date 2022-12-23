Zimbabwe to face West Indies

Brandon Moyo, Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE is set to clash with West Indies in a two-match Test cricket series scheduled for February 4-16 next year at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo.

The series is set to be Zimbabwe’s first red ball series since they clashed with Bangladesh at Harare Sports Club in July last year where the Chevrons lost the only match by 220 runs. West Indies will start the visit to Zimbabwe with a four-day warm-up game against a local side which is scheduled for January 28 to 31 at Bulawayo Athletic Club (BAC).

The first test is scheduled for February 4-8 while the second and final match will be played from February 12 to 16. West Indies last came to Zimbabwe in 2017 when they played two Tests. During that last visit, West Indies won the first Test by 117 runs before the second ended in a draw.

ZC director of cricket, Hamilton Masakadza said the tour presents a great opportunity to the Chevrons who haven’t played the longest format of the game in a long time to show their hunger.

“We are pleased to confirm the West Indies will be visiting us for two Test matches that will be played in Bulawayo.

“Although it’s been a while since we last played Test cricket, our boys will be hungry and ready for some red-ball action and I believe an exciting series against one of the game’s top sides is on the cards,” said Masakadza.

In a statement, Cricket West Indies’ director of cricket Jimmy Adams said they are looking forward to beginning the year with a good performance against Zimbabwe which will play a pivotal role in their Test schedule.

“The tour to Zimbabwe early in 202

3 will be an important part of our 2023 Test programme, which also includes series against South Africa and India. Having produced some good results early in 2022, the team will be eager to begin the year with strong performances in Zimbabwe,” said Adams.

West Indies have toured Zimbabwe three times, winning all three series without losing a match. All of them have been two-Test series and West Indies have won each one of them 1-0. The last of those was in October 2017 at Queens Sports Club as well.

The Chevrons last won a home test back in September 2013, when they beat Pakistan and last drew a five-day encounter at home in January 2020, against Sri Lanka. — @brandon_malvin