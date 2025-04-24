Zimbabwe to host 10th edition of the Africa and Indian Ocean Aviation Week

Judith Phiri, Business Reporter

ZIMBABWE is set to host the 10th edition of the Africa and Indian Ocean Aviation Week (AFI Week), an extensive annual aviation event organised by the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO).

The event to be held from 26 to 30 May in Victoria Falls, serves as a vital platform for key aviation stakeholders across Africa to convoke, deliberate on strategies, review developments and address challenges.

The aviation sector also capitalise on the same platform to structure priorities that foster growth and sustainable development of the aviation industry in the entire region.

In an interview at the ongoing Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) 2025, Airports Company of Zimbabwe (ACZ) ACZ public relations and communications manager Mr Tonderai Mangombe said preparations were well on course for AFI Week.

“We are expecting more than 300 foreign delegates and 200 local delegates to bring the total to plus or minus 500 delegates all in all. 54 member country states are expected to be attending this event which will talk about challenges which are peculiar to Africa how we can grow our aviation industry in Africa and how we can tackle the challenges we have,” he said.

He said the course of the AFI Week involves meetings, symposiums and workshops.

ACZ is a state-owned company responsible for acquiring, developing, maintaining, managing, controlling and operating airports in Zimbabwe, namely Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport, Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo International Airport and Victoria Falls International Airport.

These also include Buffalo Range Airport, Kariba Airport, Masvingo Airport, Hwange National Park Airport, Charles Prince Airport.

ACZ provides facilities and services for passengers, aircraft, baggage, and cargo, ensuring safety and security, and focusing on business development and commercial activities.