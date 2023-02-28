Zimbabwe to host COP 15

Leonard Ncube, Online Reporter

ZIMBABWE is planning to host 15th Meeting of the Conference of Parties (COP 15) to the Ramsar Convention on Wetlands in 2025.

In a post Cabinet briefing today, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Industry Nqobizitha Mangaliso Ndlovu told Cabinet that the event will bring with it a lot of benefits for Zimbabwe.

She said the hosting of COP 15 will spur the Second Republic’s international community re-engagement and engagement agenda and prove that the country is a peaceful, stable, growing and attractive international travel destination.

“Cabinet considered and approved the hosting of the 15th Meeting of the Conference of Parties (COP 15) to the Ramsar Convention on Wetlands in 2025 as presented by the Minister of Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Industry, Honourable Nqobizitha Mangaliso Ndlovu.

“The nation is being informed that the Ministry of Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Industry intends to host the 15th Conference of Parties in 2025 in the prime tourist destination of Victoria Falls,” she said.

Minister Mutsvangwa said the resort City of Victoria Falls is evidence that the country is committed to sustainable utilisation and conservation of natural resources.

Furthermore, the event will provide local tourism players with a platform to market the country as a tourist destination and attract foreign investment.

The country will also take advantage of COP 15 to extend its influence and leadership on the global stage in environmental governance, stewardship and diplomacy.