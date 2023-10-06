Zimbabwe to host Interministerial Conference on South to South and Triangular Cooperation in Population and Development

Online Writer

The Government of Zimbabwe will host the 20th Interministerial Conference on South to South and Triangular Cooperation in Population and Development at Elephant Hills Hotel, in Victoria Falls, from 9-10 October 2023.

In an update by the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broacasting Services, the platform will enable Ministers, high level officials, subject experts representatives from development partners and youth leaders to discuss and agree on the priority actions to be taken to attain the unfinished agenda of the International Conference on Population and Development.