Zimbabwe to host Ireland for white-ball series

Mehluli Sibanda, Sports Editor

ZIMBABWE Cricket yesterday announced that the country’s senior national men’s cricket team will square off against Ireland in white ball cricket next month.

The advent of 2023 will see Zimbabwe welcoming the Ireland senior men’s team to Harare for limited overs fixtures, with all the matches scheduled for Harare Sports Club. Zimbabwe Cricket yesterday confirmed the tour will consist of three One-Day International (ODI) matches and as many Twenty20 International (T20I) games.

First up will be the T20I matches on January 12, 14 and 15, followed by the ODI fixtures set for January 18, 20 and 23. This will be Zimbabwe’s first international outing since they impressed at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia where they reached the Super 12 stage.

Zimbabwe and Ireland last met in a bilateral series in September last year when they clashed in five T20Is and three ODIs in Ireland. The Irish were meant to visit the country at the beginning of 2020 for a limited overs tour but the matches were cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

At the just ended ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in Australia, the Chevrons floored the Irish by 31 runs in the first round of the tournament on their way to booking a place in the tournament’s Super 12 for the first time ever. —Mdawini_29