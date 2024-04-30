Zimbabwe to host United Nations Tourism Africa Gastronomy Forum

Online Reporter

ZIMBABWE is set to host the United Nations Tourism Africa Gastronomy Forum, the first on the African continent, in Victoria Falls from 26th to 28th July 2024.

This was revealed by the Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Dr Jenfan Muswere during the Post Cabinet Media Briefing in Harare on Tuesday.

He said Cabinet received a report on the Hosting of the First United Nations Tourism Africa Gastronomy Forum, as presented by the Minister of Tourism and Hospitality Industry, Honourable Barbara Rwodzi.

Dr Muswere said Zimbabwe was chosen to host the Forum in the wake of an exceptional exhibition of the country’s culture and cuisine by a Zimbabwean delegation at a similar Forum held in Spain in October 2023.

“Zimbabwe will be hosting the United Nations Tourism Africa Gastronomy Forum, the first on the African continent, in Victoria Falls from 26th to 28th July 2024. Zimbabwe was chosen to host the Forum in the wake of an exceptional exhibition of the country’s culture and cuisine by a Zimbabwean delegation at a similar Forum held in Spain in October 2023,” said Dr Muswere.

He said Zimbabwe received 100 scholarships from UN Tourism, during the Forum in Spain, targeting Zimbabwean beneficiaries. The scholarships have all been taken up by students in Culinary Departments and Schools across Zimbabwe.

All the country’s ten provinces benefitted from the scholarships.