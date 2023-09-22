Zimbabwe to host Zone VI handball Super Cup

Nkosilathi Sibanda, Online Reporter

TOP handball clubs from Southern Africa are set to take part in the Zone VI Super Cup Club Championships to be hosted in the country in December.

Local club champions will compete for honours against teams from South Africa, Malawi, Botswana, Swaziland, Zambia, Namibia, Mozambique, Lesotho and Angola.

This is the first time the grand competition is hosted by the Zimbabwe Handball Federation (ZHF), in what the sport’s governing body has embraced as an opportunity to expose players and also present a chance to market the game.

Zimbabwe Handball Federation secretary-general Edson Chirowodza told Zimpapers Sports Hub that the tournament will be staged at the Aquatic Complex in Chitungwiza.

“We are happy to announce that we will be hosting the Zone VI Super Cup in December. This is a competition that groups top teams from member countries within the region.

“What makes us proud as the Zimbabwe Handball Federation is that this is the first time this tournament is hosted in the country. This demonstrates the growth of handball locally and we have to use this opportunity to reach out to communities so that as many people come close to the sport,” said Chirowodza.