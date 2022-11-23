Zimbabwe to know Netball World Cup opponents

Action between the Zimbabwe Netball Gems and the President's XII

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE will get to know their opponents at next year’s Netball World Cup when draw for the 2023 Netball World Cup takes place in East London, in South Africa’s Eastern Cape.

World Netball on Monday revealed the latest World Netball rankings confirming the seeding for the 16 teams place at the Netball World Cup.

The NWC2023 will be held in Cape Town, South Africa from July 28th July to 6th August 2023, with Australia, Barbados, England, Fiji, Jamaica, Malawi, New Zealand, Scotland, Singapore, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Tonga, Trinidad & Tobago, Uganda, Wales and Zimbabwe all set to compete for the trophy.

Zimbabwe who will be making their second appearance at the Netball World Cup are ranked 13 on the latest rankings.

Netball World Rankings Top 20

1. Australia

2. New Zealand

3. England

4. Jamaica

5. South Africa

6. Malawi

7. Uganda

8. Tonga

9. Wales

10. Scotland

11. Trinidad & Tobago

12. Northern Ireland

13. Zimbabwe

14. Barbados

15. Fiji

16. Sri Lanka

17. Zambia

18. Samoa

19. Cook Island

20. St Vincent & Grenadines.

[email protected]