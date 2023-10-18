Zimbabwe to mark World Post Day and International Day for Universal Access to Information

Online writer

BELATED commemorations of the World Post Day and International Day for Universal Access to Information will be held in Chivi on 23 October 2023.

According to the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, the Commemorations will be running under the theme: “The importance of online space and universal access to information for a safe and connected future.”

The United Nations notes that World Post Day is celebrated each year on 9 October, the anniversary of the establishment of the Universal Postal Union in 1874 in the Swiss Capital, Bern.

It was declared World Post Day by the UPU Congress held in Tokyo, Japan in 1969. Since then, countries across the world participate annually in the celebrations. The Posts in many countries use the event to introduce or promote new postal products and services.

In 2015 countries all over the world committed themselves to working together towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals, which aim to end extreme poverty and hunger, fight inequality and injustice, and take action to reverse climate change – to name just some of these 17 agreed new Goals. Playing its part in this global effort, the Post today has a more relevant role than ever by providing infrastructure for development.