Zimbabwe to participate in first male netball tournament

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

The Zimbabwe Netball Association (Zina) is sending a 15-member male netball team to South Africa on Friday for the International Male Netball Championship set to run from September 14-18 in Tshwane.

The South African tournament will be the inaugural international netball event for men.

The early departure is in line with Covid-19 health protocols, as the team will immediately go into isolation on arrival until the eve of the tournament.

Zimbabwe will open their account with a clash against Uganda.

“We are leaving Friday for the tournament which will be our first as a nation,” said team manager Nathan Tawananyasha Nema.

Other countries in the championship include Lesotho, Kenya, Uganda, Pakistan and hosts South Africa.

Male netball in Zimbabwe has not been that popular, especially in schools, but club netball is slowly growing in popularity. Bulawayo-based club Black Panthers provided three players, Nhlanhla Ndlovu, Elson Makono and Thomas Maxwell Nyandoro.