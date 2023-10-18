Zimbabwe to Participate in Osaka Expo 2025

Prince Ngwenya, [email protected]

ZIMBABWE has officially confirmed its participation in the Osaka Expo 2025, an upcoming event held in Japan under the theme of “Designing Future Society for our Lives”.

The Osaka Expo 2025 is scheduled to take place in Japan from 13 April to 13 October 2025.

In a post-cabinet briefing, the Information, Publicity, and Broadcasting Services Minister, Dr Jefan Muswere said:

“The nation is being informed that Zimbabwe will participate at the Osaka Expo 2025 to be held in Japan from 13 April to 13 October 2025, which will be held under the theme “Designing Future Society for our Lives”, said Dr Muswere.