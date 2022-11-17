Zimbabwe to send 28-member team to UFAK Karate Championships

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE will send a 28 member team for the 2022 UFAK Karate Championships from December 2-5.

The best athletes in the continent are set to travel to Durban to compete in an event that gathers Senior, Cadet, Junior and U21 categories.

The event will take place in the Olive Convention Centre in Durban.

As the tournament returns to the African East Coast after 15 years, the 2022 UFAK Championships in Durban is expected to continue the progress of the sport in the continent.

The last edition of the UFAK Championships was held in Egypt last year.

The host nation topped the medal table of the event with 38 medals including 26 gold, followed by Algeria and Tunisia. Over 300 athletes from 23 countries participated in the event.

Team Zimbabwe

Kudzaishe Takaedza, Nakai Mahachi, Hazel Chirima, Ashley Khudu, Ruvimbo Mushambi, Tamuka Ziwira, Tapiwa Nyikadzino, Innocent Ntini, Takudzwa Craig Mehlo, Takudzwa Tandi, Dean Ramsey, Adolf Chapwanyira, Fortune Nyabanga, Tinashe Michael Mbodza, Nicole Kadzombe, Leona Munyaradzi, Ruvarashe Kasumba, Rufaro Matanhire, Mufaro Matina, Tapiwa Kotsi, Tanyaradzwa Ziwira, Winston Nyanhete, David Dube, Joshua Kumire, Shepherd Ziwira, Victor Bunu, David Mandengenda, Elizabeth Mukabeta

