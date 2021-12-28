Zimbabwe to tour Sri Lanka for ODI series

28 Dec, 2021 - 11:12 0 Views
0 Comments
Zimbabwe to tour Sri Lanka for ODI series Zimbabwe (Gallo Images)

The Chronicle

Zimbabwe will play three one-day internationals in Sri Lanka next month, the island’s cricket body announced on Tuesday.

All three day-night games in the series will be played at the Pallekele Stadium in the central city of Kandy on January 16, 18 and 21, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) said.

Plans to stage three Twenty20s with Zimbabwe were shelved because of the Sri Lanka’s upcoming tour of Australia, an SLC spokesman said.

The Zimbabwe series comes on the heels of Sri Lanka’s 2-0 Test series victory over the West Indies.

That tour was the last overseen by Mickey Arthur, who left this month to coach English county side Derbyshire.

Sri Lanka’s five-match T20 tour of Australia is slated for February 11-20. – AFP

 

 

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting