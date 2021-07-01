Zimbabwe top courts closed amid Covid-19 cases

Mthabisi Tshuma, Chronicle Correspondent

THE Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has closed the Constitutional Court, Supreme Court and the Labour Court in Harare after some members of staff tested Covid-19 positive.

In a statement on Thursday, the JSC said the affected courts are expected to resume business on Monday.

“The Judicial Service Commission wishes to advise members of the public that the Constitutional Court, Supreme Court and the Labour Court (Harare) will be closed from today the 1st of July 2021 until Friday the 2nd of July 2021.

“This has been necessitated by positive cases of Covid-19 that have been recorded at these courts. The closure is to allow for fumigation of the premises and testing of staff. The three courts are expected to re-open on July 5,” said JSC in a statement.

“Litigants and legal practitioners who may want to file any papers at these courts may get in touch with the Registrar whose numbers will be displayed at the court houses.”. [email protected]_mthire